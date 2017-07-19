FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 小时内
Brazil's Oi board approves $2.5 billion capital raise plan
2017年7月19日 / 晚上8点19分 / 13 小时内

Brazil's Oi board approves $2.5 billion capital raise plan

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - The board of Oi SA on Wednesday approved a plan to raise 8 billion reais ($2.5 billion) in fresh capital from shareholders and investors as a way to accelerate the Brazilian wireless carrier's emergence from bankruptcy.

In a statement, Oi said the terms of the capital raise will be discussed with creditors and proceeds will be used to raise the carrier's investments in broadband and wireless coverage.

Oi Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said the capital raise will allow a new cycle of investments and growth at Oi, which filed for Brazil's largest bankruptcy protection a year ago.

Reuters first reported the capital hike plan on June 9. ($1 = 3.1471 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

