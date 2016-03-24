Oi bondholders hire Moelis for restructuring talks -source

SAO PAULO, March 24 A group of bondholders in
struggling Brazilian telephone operator Oi SA has
hired Moelis & Co to represent them in debt restructuring
talks, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
on Thursday.
According to the source, the bondholders that hired Moelis
own about $2.5 billion in debt. Global bonds made up about 85
percent of the telephone operator's nearly 55 billion reais ($15
billion) in gross debt at the end of December.
($1 = 3.70 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)