UPDATE 2-Brazil's Oi starts $14.3 billion bond restructuring talks

(Adds bond, CDS, share price performance, details throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 25 Oi SA on Monday
formally started talks to restructure $14.3 billion of bonds,
pitting some of the world's biggest investors against each other
as Brazil's most-indebted phone carrier fights for its survival.
In a securities filing, Oi said a group of bondholders that
have Moelis & Co as their advisor signed a non-disclosure
agreement to join talks. Reuters, citing sources, said the group
of over 25 investment firms including BlackRock Inc, Citadel LLC
and Pacific Investment Management Co, could sign the accord as
early as Monday.
The decision to begin talks with the Moelis-advised group
leaves unclear how, or whether, Oi will negotiate with other
creditors such as hedge funds that have bought credit default
swaps linked to Oi's bonds. The carrier wants to negotiate with
bondholders who "care about the company's future," one of those
sources told Reuters.
At stake is the fate of Oi, the byproduct of a
state-sponsored merger eight years ago and the only Brazilian
carrier controlled by domestic capital. Shareholders see a
restructuring facilitating a potential takeover of Oi, which
they say could help narrow the gap with rivals controlled by
Spain's Telefónica SA and Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's
América Móvil SAB.
Oi "intends to conclude the ongoing restructuring process
promptly, as it believes that conducting negotiations with a
sole steering committee representing the company's bondholders
will make the process more agile," the filing said.
Shares posted their biggest intraday jump in 23 years on
Monday, on hopes the tack could speed Oi's turnaround. Nonvoting
shares rallied 28 percent to 1.18 reais, helping pare
the stock's 53 percent slump this year.
Still, a disparate base of creditors, the multiple
currencies of issuance and a complex debt structure in which
liabilities from several units are consolidated at the holding
company level, could make a quick resolution hard, said
Francisco Velasco, a fixed-income analyst with Exotix Partners.
Oi's restructuring would be Latin America's second-biggest
ever, behind a $15 billion debt overhaul by Mexican cement maker
Cemex SAB in 2009, data compiled by Thomson Reuters showed. It
would also dwarf the $5.2 billion restructuring of former
billionaire Eike Batista's OGX Petróleo e Gás SA two years ago,
heretofore the largest such deal in the country.
"Different investors could embrace different strategies,
making this situation like a four-player chess game in which you
won't understand anybody's strategy until the very last minute,"
said Paolo Gorgó, an Italy-based investor who analyzes
distressed debt and turnaround cases for several newsletters.
Both Oi and New York-based PJT Partners Inc, which was hired
in February to oversee the restructuring, declined to comment.
According to the filing, law firms Barbosa Müssnich & Aragão and
White & Case LLP were brought in as Oi's legal consultants.
UNSUSTAINABLE
At 54.9 billion reais ($15.4 billion), Oi's gross debt looks
unsustainable at this point, with almost half of it maturing by
the end of 2017. Debt-servicing also poses a challenge for Oi,
whose debt is 75 percent denominated in currencies other than
the Brazilian real, which fell 16 percent against the U.S.
dollar over the past two years.
Oi has almost 200 different bondholders spanning from Brazil
and the United States to Switzerland and Chile. About ten bond
firms who did not join the Moelis-advised group have hired
Houlihan Lokey Inc to form their own, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters last week.
Negotiations "will not be easy as there is the potential for
high inter-creditor conflict, with different types of creditors
looking to make the most for themselves, for which the process
could be extended in time," Exotix's Velasco said.
With the widespread notion that Oi's equity is worthless,
creditors may also seek to thwart any deal aiming to protect
shareholders.
The price on the May 2020 issued by Oi's Portugal Telecom
Intl Finance BV subsidiary accelerated losses
on the news. The security shed 0.07 cent on the dollar to 27
cents on Monday.
The cost of insuring the Oi subsidiary's bonds for one year
through credit default swaps were unchanged on
Monday at $620,000 per every $1 million of principal protected.
CREDIT DEFAULT SWAPS
Creditors whose positions in credit swaps surpass their
bondholdings by a large margin have an incentive to disrupt
talks or trigger events that could force Oi into a default,
Gorgó and other analysts said.
According to the sources, the amount of net notional
positions on Oi's CDS is around $1 billion. Some creditors
identified billionaire Paul Singer's Elliot Management Corp, the
fund that recently won a $4.7 billion, 13-year defaulted debt
battle with Argentina, as one buyer of Oi's CDS.
A spokesman for New York-based Elliot declined to comment.
Bloomberg News reported last week that Oi feared that some
bondholders who bought CDS were trying to push it into default.
Lawyers for Oi were looking for ways to offset plans by those
investors, the report said.
Other elements could also turn negotiations even more
protracted, bondholders and analysts said.
Brazil's harshest recession in a century, and a political
crisis that has delayed a long-sought overhaul in industry rules
that would eventually favor Oi, may discourage bondholders from
giving the company further breathing room.
The revamped laws could significantly reduce Oi's mandatory
capital spending in fixed-line telephony, where the company
loses money on a regular basis.
(Aditional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in São Paulo and
Jennifer Ablan and Matthew Toole in New York; Editing by
Christian Plumb, Alan Crosby and Meredith Mazzilli)