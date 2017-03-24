Creditors of Brazil's Oi balk at revised debt restructuring plan

| SAO PAULO, March 24
SAO PAULO, March 24 The two biggest bondholder
groups in Brazilian telephone operator Oi SA said on
Friday they "strongly oppose" the terms of a new debt
restructuring plan the company intends to present in bankruptcy
court.
Claiming the proposed terms "were not previously negotiated
with either of the Oi bondholder groups," the creditors said in
a joint statement that Oi has "failed to engage" with them, nine
months after filing for bankruptcy protection.
The statement, the first joint communication since the two
bondholder groups split over the fate of the company in
November, indicates that Oi's creditors and controlling
shareholders are far from consensus.
Oi is Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier. It declined to
comment on Friday.
Last June, the company sought court protection from
creditors on about 65 billion reais ($21 billion) in Brazil's
biggest-ever bankruptcy filing. On Wednesday, Oi
unveiled a revised version of its restructuring proposal, which
was originally presented in September.
Under the new terms, Oi's financial creditors would receive
25 percent of the company's equity and convertible bonds to be
called in three years, giving them up to 38 percent of its
shares.
Oi shares fell 8.5 percent to close at 4.40 reais
on Friday, after gaining 16 percent on Thursday.
Oi Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Thursday
the new plan is an improvement as it offers a debt-for-equity
option to accommodate feedback from creditors.
He said the proposal should be submitted to the court in its
current form, though technically it can be changed until the
moment creditors formally vote on it.
One of the bondholder groups, advised by Moelis & Co
and supported by Orascom TMT Holdings SAE, calls for
an alternative plan to inject up to $1.25 billion into Oi in
return for a 95 percent stake.
The other group, advised by G5 Evercore and including
Aurelius Capital Management, is also prepared to inject new
capital into the company, but does not see a need for a new
strategic investor, according to a person with direct knowledge
of the matter. The person spoke anonymously because negotiations
with Oi are private.
In the same joint statement, a third group of Oi creditors
constituted of export credit agencies and banks also said the
terms of the company's proposal "were unacceptable."
The two bondholder groups and the export credit agencies
said they jointly have claims worth about $6 billion against Oi
and subsidiaries.
($1 = 3.11 reais)
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)