UPDATE 1-Dutch court declines to put Oi units into bankruptcy proceedings

SAO PAULO Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on
Thursday decided that two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian
phone carrier Oi SA would not start bankruptcy
proceedings, the company said in a securities filing.
The filing confirmed a Reuters report that Oi Brasil
Holdings Coöperatief UA and Portugal Telecom International
Finance BV, would remain operating under "suspension of
payments" legal status.
Creditors had sought to convert the companies' status from
"suspension of payments" to bankruptcy proceedings
Oi's two Dutch subsidiaries issued about 5.8 billion euros
($6.2 billion) of debt, representing most of the company's
outstanding bond debt of approximately 8.5 billion euros.
The company did not provide additional details of the court
decision, saying it did not have access to a full translation of
the Dutch ruling.
Rio de Janeiro-based Oi made Brazil's largest ever
bankruptcy filing in June, and is seeking to restructure about
65 billion reais ($20.8 billion) of bond, bank and regulatory
liabilities.
($1 = 3.12 reais)
