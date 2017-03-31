UPDATE 1-Brazil judge kicks PwC off Oi bankruptcy case

(Adds details of court decision, PwC declining to comment)
SAO PAULO, March 31 The judge overseeing the
in-court restructuring of Brazilian phone company Oi SA
dropped PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) from
the case because he believes the firm made accounting mistakes
in the biggest bankruptcy filing in the country's history,
according to a court document reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
Judge Fernando Cesar Ferreira Viana said in his decision
that he had lost trust in PwC after it asked for an extension
and committed a "gross error" in compiling a list of Oi's
creditors. The judge appointed BDO Consultoria to replace PwC on
the case, working in conjunction with law firm Arnoldo Wald.
Representatives for PwC in Brazil declined to comment.
The judge's decision could delay Oi's protracted
restructuring process, since the list of its debts must be
finalized before creditors can vote on its recovery plan.
Viana said in the ruling that he was suspending an April 4
deadline for PwC to submit the list.
"In case of this magnitude, the biggest in Latin America,
which is already quite complex, I do not see any value in a
performance not aimed at excellence. There is neither time nor
space to waste with the performance of (PwC)," Viana wrote.
The judge said PwC had erroneously overcounted Oi's debts by
2 billion reais ($641 million) because it had registered some
creditors twice.
PwC has already received about 30 percent of the total
remuneration agreed in its contract after working for eight
months, Viana said, adding that it is not owed any further
compensation.
($1 = 3.12 Brazilian reais)
