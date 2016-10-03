版本:
Brazil's Oi says Holland court approved suspension of payments for PTIF B.V.

SAO PAULO Oct 3 Brazilian telephone company Oi SA said on Monday that a court in Holland approved a "suspension of payments" procedure for its subsidiary Portugal International Finance B.V., according to a regulatory filing.

On Aug. 9, a Dutch court placed Oi's other Netherlands-based unit, Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief UA, under protection from creditors. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

