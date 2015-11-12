Brazil's Oi EBITDA beats third-quarter estimates

SAO PAULO Nov 12 Oi SA, which
controls Brazil's fourth-largest wireless carrier, posted
operational earnings of 2.18 billion reais ($580 million) in the
third quarter that beat analysts' expectations.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profits known as EBITDA, at
Oi was higher than the 1.843 billion reais estimated in a
Reuters poll of five analysts.
EBITDA was 2.26 billion reais a year earlier, according to a
securities filing on Thursday. The company did not include its
third-quarter net income or loss figures in the filing.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing)