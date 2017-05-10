版本:
Brazil's Oi reports smaller quarterly loss as debt costs fall

SAO PAULO May 10 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA posted a first-quarter net loss just one tenth the size of a year earlier on Wednesday, as falling interest rates and a stronger local currency eased the cost of its hefty debt load.

Oi lost a net 200 million reais ($63 million) in the quarter, down sharply from a loss of 1.815 billion reais a year ago, according to a securities filing.

($1 = 3.17 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)
