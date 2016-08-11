Brazil's Oi posts wider-than-expected loss in second quarter

SAO PAULO Aug 11 Oi SA, the Brazilian phone carrier that filed for bankruptcy protection in June, posted a bigger-than-expected loss in the second quarter, reflecting the burden of a harsh recession, soaring funding costs and mounting competition.

In a Thursday securities filing, Rio de Janeiro-based Oi said it lost a net 656 million reais ($210 million) last quarter, bigger than the average consensus estimate of 256.9 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters from analysts.

Company management is expected to discuss results at a conference call later on Thursday.

($1 = 3.1237 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)