Brazil's Oi posts wider-than-expected loss in second quarter

SAO PAULO Aug 11 Oi SA, the
Brazilian phone carrier that filed for bankruptcy protection in
June, posted a bigger-than-expected loss in the second quarter,
reflecting the burden of a harsh recession, soaring funding
costs and mounting competition.
In a Thursday securities filing, Rio de Janeiro-based Oi
said it lost a net 656 million reais ($210 million) last
quarter, bigger than the average consensus estimate of 256.9
million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters from analysts.
Company management is expected to discuss results at a
conference call later on Thursday.
($1 = 3.1237 Brazilian reais)
