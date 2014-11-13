版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 13日 星期四 19:14 BJT

Brazil's Oi posts slim profit, defies expectations of net loss

SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazilian telecom Oi SA said on Thursday that third-quarter profit fell 96 percent from a year earlier to 8 million reais ($3 million), according to a securities filing.

The narrow profit beat all estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts, who forecast an average net loss of 254 million reais in the quarter. Net income including non-controlling interests was 5 million reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 41 percent from a year ago to 3.003 billion reais, well above the average forecast of 1.896 billion reais.

($1 = 2.566 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Toby Chopra)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐