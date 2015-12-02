Brazil's Oi bets on small, medium company market

SAO PAULO Dec 2 Brazil's biggest fixed-line telecommunications operator, Oi SA, launched a new strategy to beat an economic recession on Wednesday: betting on more business from small and medium-sized companies.

Oi hopes to expand its client base in the segment by 50 percent next year, offering mobile, fixed-line and broadband services, said Maurício Vergani, director of corporate services.

The sales strategy is based on flat prices, a beefed up sales force and better communication channels with small and medium-sized companies that account for 10 percent of sales.

"I will offer aggressive prices and expect many of our competition's clients to switch to our service," Vergani said in an interview.

In the third quarter, Oi had 7.6 million lines in the corporate sector, including small and medium companies, a 5 percent drop compared to a year ago.

Oi is looking to increase its share of a market where it has only 16 percent of the revenue from small and medium-sized companies, he said.

Oi reported a third-quarter net loss of 1.021 billion reais last month, down sharply from a narrow profit a year earlier. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; editing by Grant McCool)