Grupo Oi hires BTG Pactual to advise on TIM buyout

BRIEF-Nyrstar sells Campo Morado mine for $20 mln cash consideration
* Announced on Thursday sale of Campo Morado mine for a total cash consideration of $20 million
SAO PAULO Aug 27 Grupo Oi SA, the Brazilian telecommunications company grappling with swelling debt, hired investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual late on Tuesday to advise on a plan to win control of a larger rival.
In a securities filing, Oi named BTG Pactual as a "commissioner" to find potential alternatives to buy the stake that Telecom Italia SpA has in local carrier TIM Participacoes SA.
The filing did not specify any details on the advisory contract or what those alternatives could be.
Oi is in the middle of a plan to merge with Portugal Telecom SGPS SA to lower its debt and regain market share from its rivals in Brazil. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Matt Driskill)
BERLIN, April 28 German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines reported a better than expected 19.6 percent rise in first quarter profit, driven by its business maintaining commercial jet engines. The company, whose customers include planemakers Boeing , Airbus and Bombardier, reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 157 million euros ($170.6 million), against average analyst expectations for 140 million euros.
* Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara® (sarilumab) Biologics License Application resubmission accepted for review by U.S. FDA