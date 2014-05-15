Brazil's Oi plans to sell 1,500 to 2,000 cell towers, CEO says

BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
SAO PAULO May 15 Brazilian telecommunications company Grupo Oi SA plans to sell another 1,500 to 2,000 cell towers in the "medium-term," Chief Executive Zeinal Bava said on a conference call to discuss first quarter earnings on Thursday. (Reporting by Asher Levine and Alberto Alerigi Jr., Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple were removed from a United Airlines flight to Costa Rica on Saturday, as the airline remained under scrutiny following outrage caused by a video last week of a passenger being forcibly removed from a flight.
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc