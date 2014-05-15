版本:
Brazil's Oi plans to sell 1,500 to 2,000 cell towers, CEO says

SAO PAULO May 15 Brazilian telecommunications company Grupo Oi SA plans to sell another 1,500 to 2,000 cell towers in the "medium-term," Chief Executive Zeinal Bava said on a conference call to discuss first quarter earnings on Thursday. (Reporting by Asher Levine and Alberto Alerigi Jr., Editing by Franklin Paul)
