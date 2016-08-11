Brazil's Oi sees lower cash burn rate this quarter

SAO PAULO Aug 11 Oi SA is expected
to burn less cash this quarter after a June petition to win
court protection from creditors is sparing the company from
paying debts temporarily, Chief Executive Officer Marco
Schroeder said on Thursday.
In a conference call to discuss quarterly results, Schroeder
said Oi's cash position fell to 5 billion reais last quarter
chiefly due to financial expenses. Cash burn ratios remained
high during the second quarter as the company had to pay a last
installment on rights to operate 3G wireless licenses.
($1 = 3.1332 Brazilian reais)
