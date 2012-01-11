Antibiotics for livestock vital to feed world -OIE

* World animal health body OIE calls for less antibiotics
use
* OIE says training, checks best to curb resistant bacteria
* Antibiotics in livestock needed to feed the planet
* U.S., Germany recently said would restrict use in farms
By Sybille de La Hamaide
PARIS, Jan 11 The world body in charge of
fighting animal diseases called for action against widespread
abuse of antibiotics in livestock farming, which leads to
drug-resistant bacteria, but warned on Wednesday that a ban
would leave the world short of protein.
"The use of antibiotics is today essential to ensure
sufficient animal production to feed the planet. Without
antibiotics there would supply problems of animal protein for
the human population," Bernard Vallat, director of the World
Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) told a news conference.
Antibiotics are widely used in cattle, pigs and poultry to
prevent or cure diseases and in many regions to boost output as
several of them have side-effects that increase growth speed.
Scientists say overuse of antibiotics can allow resistant
strains of bacteria to become dominant, undermining the efficacy
of the drugs.
The debate over the impact of the use of antibiotics in
animal husbandry has intensified in recent weeks with several
countries, including the United States and Germany, taking or
considering new measures to control it.
Vallat called for better training of veterinarians worldwide
and for a fight against the illegal trade in antibiotics, which
is widespread in poor countries and on the internet, to avoid
misuse of antibiotics in rearing livestock.
"If you take the 100 poorest countries that take no
precaution on this matter, we can see antibiotics passed around
just like candies, without prescription," he said, noting that
this was true for both human and animal antibiotics.
Livestock industry groups argue that using antibiotics in
animals keeps them healthy and does not have a direct link to
development of resistant strains of bacteria affecting humans.
LACK OF INVESTMENT
U.S. health regulators last week placed restrictions on
animal use of a class of antibiotics often used to treat
diseases like pneumonia in humans.
German Agriculture Minister Ilse Aigner said on Tuesday the
country also intends to restrict the use of antibiotics in farm
animals.
A survey by German environmental group Bund on Monday found
that 10 of 20 samples of chicken meat sold in German
supermarkets showed antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
These can affect humans, notably if they eat meat that is
not properly cooked.
Similarly, a study showed in April that meat found on U.S.
grocery store shelves often contained high levels of bacteria,
with more than half of the bacteria resistant to multiple types
of antibiotics.
The European Union banned the feeding of all antibiotics to
livestock for growth promotion purposes as of 2006, a rare move
which Vallat advocated at the global level, including in the
United States.
The main producers of antibiotics for livestock include
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Pfizer
.
The market represents only a thin share of the entire
antibiotics market and Vallat regretted many companies had
stopped making major investments in the sector.
The OIE, an intergovernmental body founded in 1924 as the
Office International des Epizooties and which now has 178
members, will organise a conference in Paris on the prudent use
and monitoring of antimicrobial products in March 2013.