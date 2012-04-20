Alaska oil firm plans production at new field in 2014

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 20 A small independent Alaska oil company, Brooks Range Petroleum Corp, expects to start commercial production of newly discovered North Slope oil by the first quarter of 2014, an executive said Friday.

The company's Mustang field, site of exploration drilling over the past two seasons, holds 40 million barrels of recoverable oil, Bart Armfield, chief operating officer, told Reuters.

The Mustang site is near the edge of the ConocoPhillips -operated Kuparuk River Unit, which holds the giant Kuparuk field and associated oil fields. Armfield said Mustang oil will feed into the Kuparuk pipeline but will not be a Kuparuk satellite.

"We're actually building our own facilities on it," he said. "It's a stand-alone field."

Getting the field to first production will cost about $300 million, while full development will cost $600 million to $800 million, Armfield said. Brooks Range, which has ongoing exploration projects near the ConocoPhillips-operated Alpine field and the BP -operated Prudhoe Bay field, is seeking partners in the Mustang project, he said.

Anchorage-based Brooks Range was formed in 2006 as a subsidiary of the Alaska Venture Capital Group. The principals are veterans of North Slope oil operations and include Ken Thompson, a former president of ARCO Alaska Inc.