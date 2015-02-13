Oil and gas majors take shelter in euro bond market

* European bond market lures oil and gas majors
* Companies to strike while swap costs remain attractive
* Total's upcoming euro hybrid to test investor appetite
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - Global oil and gas majors are
starting to move away from traditional dollar funding in favour
of Europe's highly competitive bond market, with both Statoil
and BP entering the fray this week.
And Friday morning French energy company Total announced
plans to sell a debut hybrid bond, in what could be a real test
of investor appetite in a sector buffeted by low oil prices.
Attractive pricing in Europe has provided a sweet spot for
Statoil and BP this week.
"It clearly marks the depth of the European market and a
turning point for global oil companies who would normally issue
in dollars," said Philip Asp, managing director in capital
markets at Deutsche Bank, a lead on the Statoil trade.
US dollar spreads were under considerable pressure towards
the back-end of last year after a deluge of supply from the
sector.
But now the oil price free fall has ended, investors in
Europe could be set for a flood of supply, market players say.
"Many companies are currently eyeing the European market,"
Brendan Moran, global co-head, corporate origination, debt
capital markets at Societe Generale, a lead on both this week's
trades.
"We're not just talking about saving a few basis points
here, it's significant and depending on the borrower becomes
better the further out the maturity. It's a safe assumption that
this was uppermost in the minds of dollar functional borrowers
like Statoil and BP this week."
Leads on Statoil and BP say the duo saved 10-20bp on their
fixed tranches by issuing in euros over dollars, with the
arbitrage particularly attractive for any borrowers that want to
extend their curves.
European deal execution could also evolve towards a style
more typical of the US, as seen this week with Statoil's
four-tranche approach.
"US borrowers may push the envelope more by advocating
multiple tranches, changing structures during execution, pushing
price guidance - it can be a healthy step to see things get
mixed up a little bit by new entrants into the market," Moran
says.
Golden time
"In terms of taking advantage of the most competitive forms
of funding, oil majors are one of the best examples, they all
have very flexible funding programmes which allow them to easily
access any of the global markets that offers best pricing and
execution at a given time," said Mark Lynagh, head of European
corporate DCM at BNP Paribas.
However he said that the rush of issuance from oil majors
could be short-lived if the euro/dollar basis swap continues to
more further into negative territory, making it more costly to
swap proceeds back into dollars.
For Total's planned hybrid then, timing could be everything,
and investors believe appetite will be strong with current
market conditions suggesting that technicals are far more likely
to dominate demand than the fundamental or macro-economic
backdrop.
Investors believe Total's hybrid is part of a wider plan to
protect dividends without impacting ratings; the company
announced a US$6.5bn writedown due to weak oil prices on
Thursday.
"I would think they would have just allowed a bit of ratings
slippage, issuing the hybrid may actually be a read into how
bearish management are on oil for the near to medium term," one
investor eyeing the deal said.
Although the recent drop in oil prices will concern some
investors, the overriding demand for yield from a well-known,
highly-rated corporate issuer suggests the deal will fare well,
especially with a substantial spread premium to senior bonds,
James Vokins, credit portfolio manager at Aviva Investors said.
"Spread widening in investment grade oil and gas companies
has remained fairly limited over recent months suggesting that
the negative sentiment is more confined to high yield credits
who don't have the financial flexibility that Total has, as
demonstrated by their recent disposal plans and capex
reductions."
(Reporting by Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)