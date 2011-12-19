Indonesia's Pertamina walks out of Angola oil deal

BRIEF-Goodyear Tire to pay $1.75 mln after four fatal accidents at Danville plant
* Virginia Department of Labor and Ministry - comprehensive settlement of VOSH cases reached following fatal accidents at Goodyear's Danville plant
JAKARTA Dec 19 PT Pertamina, Indonesia's state-controlled oil and gas company firm, has walked away from an Angola block deal after the African country's state-owned oil company Sonangol confirmed it would buy 35 percent of Exxon Mobil Corp's stake in the block, an official of Pertamina told reporters on Monday.
"The deal to buy 35 percent stake of Angola block from Exxon will likely fail as the stake will be bought by Sonangol," the firm's spokesman Mochamad Harun.
Sonangol is partner of Exxon Mobil Corp's at Angola block.
Pertamina raised $1.5 billion from issuing a global bond in May, which could go towards funding a deal for ExxonMobil's 25 percent stake in the Angolan block.
BP Plc operates and owns 26.7 percent of the block, while Angola's national oil company Sonangol owns 20 percent. Production is expected to start in 2012 and top out at around 150,000 barrels per day.
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
Feb 10 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there we