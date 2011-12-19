Indonesia's Pertamina walks out of Angola oil deal

JAKARTA Dec 19 PT Pertamina, Indonesia's state-controlled oil and gas company firm, has walked away from an Angola block deal after the African country's state-owned oil company Sonangol confirmed it would buy 35 percent of Exxon Mobil Corp's stake in the block, an official of Pertamina told reporters on Monday.

"The deal to buy 35 percent stake of Angola block from Exxon will likely fail as the stake will be bought by Sonangol," the firm's spokesman Mochamad Harun.

Sonangol is partner of Exxon Mobil Corp's at Angola block.

Pertamina raised $1.5 billion from issuing a global bond in May, which could go towards funding a deal for ExxonMobil's 25 percent stake in the Angolan block.

BP Plc operates and owns 26.7 percent of the block, while Angola's national oil company Sonangol owns 20 percent. Production is expected to start in 2012 and top out at around 150,000 barrels per day.