RPT-Oil traders to store W.African crude in U.S. until prices recover

(Repeats Jan. 15 item)
* Glencore, Suncor, ENI, Vitol all booking tankers
* U.S. crude oil stocks at highest ever level for time of
year
* But ample storage capacity keeps U.S. attractive during
glut
* U.S. crude's surge vs Brent to encourage flows
By David Sheppard and Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Jan 15 Traders are shipping West African
crude to the United States to store the oil until prices
recover, as the global glut forces them to source any tanks
available and as seaborne cargoes are able to compete better on
price with U.S. crude.
Oil firms including Swiss-based Glencore, Italian
energy major ENI and Canada's biggest oil company
Suncor have lined up ships to take at least 10 million
barrels of West African crude to North America, ship brokers
say, with freight bookings and tanker tracking also showing the
moves.
The move reinvigorates a trade that had been largely shut
off by the U.S. shale boom, as West African barrels that used to
be imported to the United States were some of the first to be
pushed out by soaring output in Texas and North Dakota.
While U.S. oil inventories are already near the highest ever
level for this time of year, the United States has far more
spare storage tank capacity available than Europe or Asia.
Refiners in the United States and Canada are also looking
for cheaper barrels as U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate
has roughly hit parity with international marker North
Sea Brent after having traded at a discount to seaborne
cargoes for over 4 years.
"There is so much storage capacity in the United States and
so little in northern Europe that apparently the differential
between Brent and WTI has gone," said Anthony Gurnee, chief
executive of Ardmore Shipping Corp, which owns and
operates a fleet of oil product tankers.
With spot oil prices down almost 60 percent since June to
below $50 a barrel, and future contracts for delivery next year
trading far higher, the incentive to store crude has risen.
While traders have already booked tankers to store at least
25 million barrels of oil at sea this week, land-based storage
may be a more economical option for those who can find
it.
According to industry sources and freight bookings seen by
Reuters, at least 10 tankers are set to carry a total of 10
million barrels from West Africa to the United States, with some
going to the U.S. Gulf Coast where much of the country's storage
tank capacity lies.
The 1 million barrel Almi Galaxy suezmax tanker is shown in
AIS tanker tracking on Reuters as sailing to the Louisiana
Offshore Oil Terminal (LOOP), having been chartered by ENI to
lift crude from the Cameroon port of Kribi.
"They're forcing all the crude on us," one U.S.-based trader
said. "We have a lot of stock, but this (the Gulf Coast) is also
the only place to push it."
Glencore's shipping arm ST Shipping has chartered 2 suezmax
tankers capable of carrying 1 million barrels each, the Genmar
Kara G and SKS Spey. Vitol, the world's largest independent oil
trader, and refiner Tesoro are also looking at taking tankers to
the U.S. Gulf.
REFINE OR STORE
Others are going to refineries on the East Coast, which
generally process lighter, sweeter crude than their counterparts
in the Gulf. Some may be used as alternatives to shale oil from
North Dakota, which needs to be railed in on expensive trains.
Suncor has loaded two 1 million barrel cargoes from Nigeria
this week, the Max Jacob and Amoureux, according to Reuters
shipping data and information provided by brokers. In October
the company unloaded some North Sea cargoes in Portland, Maine,
before shipping them north to its refineries in Canada by
pipeline.
There is also at least one cargo of oil from Azerbaijan, the
1 million barrel Nordic Freedom, listed as going to Portland
Maine. It exited the Mediterranean at the start of this week.
Prior to the height of the U.S. shale boom, West African
producers like Nigeria and Angola had been big suppliers,
sending a total of almost 1 million barrels per day to the
United States between 2010 and 2012.
But given that most crude from West Africa is of a similar
quality to the light sweet crude produced in the U.S. shale
boom, imports from Nigeria and Angola quickly collapsed, falling
to an average of a little over 320,000 bpd last year, data from
the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows.
The global oil glut has hit West African cargoes
particularly hard, as they try to find new homes in Asia and
Europe. Price differentials for Nigeria's largest export grade,
Qua Iboe, fell to the lowest since 2005 this month.
(Additional reporting by Libby George in London and Catherine
Ngai and Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)