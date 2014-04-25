Argentina YPF awards tender to buy Nigerian crude cargo from Vitol -sources

HOUSTON/BUENOS AIRES, April 25 Argentina's
state-run oil company YPF awarded a tender to buy a 1
million barrel cargo of Nigerian Bonny Light crude from trading
firm Vitol, sources close to the transaction told
Reuters.
This marks the first time the South American country, which
produces some 700,000 barrel per day (bpd) of oil according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration, has agreed to buy
Nigerian crude after Argentina in January lifted restrictions on
crude imports.
That measure was taken to buy cheaper crudes instead of more
expensive imported fuels.
"The cargo will be delivered in the second week of May at
Bahia Blanca port and then the crude will be distributed by
Enarsa to several Argentine refineries, including Campana, La
Plata and Buenos Aires," one of the sources said.
Traders expect the state-run company will keep buying light
crudes to combine with local output of heavy grades.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Alejandro
Lifschitz in Buenos Aires; Editing by Terry Wade)