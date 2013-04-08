版本:
Output from Argentina's biggest refinery to fall 15 pct after fire

BUENOS AIRES, April 8 Output from Argentina's biggest refinery will fall about 15 percent this year after a fire damaged the plant last week, a spokesman with the state oil firm YPF said on Monday.

The refinery, run by YPF and with a capacity of 188,000 barrels of oil per day, stopped production on Tuesday when a storm flooded the plant and started a fire that damaged some units.

YPF started processing crude again on Sunday.

"According to preliminary estimates, fuel production in the La Plata industrial complex will fall about 15 percent through at least this year," a company spokesman told Reuters.

The plant is located in the city La Plata, about 65 kilometers south of Buenos Aires.
