Output from Argentina's biggest refinery to fall 15 pct after fire

METALS-Copper firms as dollar dips after strikes on Syria
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
BUENOS AIRES, April 8 Output from Argentina's biggest refinery will fall about 15 percent this year after a fire damaged the plant last week, a spokesman with the state oil firm YPF said on Monday.
The refinery, run by YPF and with a capacity of 188,000 barrels of oil per day, stopped production on Tuesday when a storm flooded the plant and started a fire that damaged some units.
YPF started processing crude again on Sunday.
"According to preliminary estimates, fuel production in the La Plata industrial complex will fall about 15 percent through at least this year," a company spokesman told Reuters.
The plant is located in the city La Plata, about 65 kilometers south of Buenos Aires.
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades