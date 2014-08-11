UPDATE 1-U.S. refiner Axeon say won't take disputed Kurdish crude

(Updates with quote, context)
HOUSTON Aug 11 U.S. refiner Axeon Specialty
Products will not buy or accept delivery of any cargoes of
disputed Kurdish crude oil for its Paulsboro, New Jersey,
refinery, according to a company news release received on
Monday.
The tanker Minerva Joy, loaded with an estimated 300,000
barrels of Kurdish crude at the Turkish port of Dortyol, arrived
to Paulsboro on Monday as scheduled, but it has not been
unloaded and is currently anchored, according to Reuters
tracking data.
Several cargoes of Kurdish Shaikan crude have recently
reached the United States and Iraq's central government has
moved to block independent exports of crude by the Kurdistan
Regional Government.
"In light of the dispute over the rights to sell crude oil
originating from the Kurdish region of Iraq, Axeon will not
purchase or accept delivery of any of the affected crude oil
until the matter is appropriately resolved," the company said.
Axeon Specialty Products said previously it received a
separate cargo of Kurdish Shaikan crude in June.
Two weeks ago, refiner LyondellBasell NV, confirmed
it recently bought "modest quantities" of what public records
show is Kurdish Shaikan crude and said it would scrap further
purchases of the disputed oil for the time being.
(Reporting By Terry Wade and Marianna Parraga. Editing by Andre
Grenon)