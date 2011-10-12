Hedge or die, bankers tell small oil firms

* Banks face scant M&A, look for other businesses
* Banks warn regulations to increase funding costs
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Emma Farge
LONDON, Oct 12 Energy bankers are telling small
oil companies they will soon face a spike in funding costs and
should therefore hedge through selling oil not yet produced to
protect future cash-flows and survive.
"We are saying to people: You need to be creative and look
at other sources. The IPO market is not a place where, if you
are a small company, you can find funding," Morgan Stanley's
co-head of the oil and gas group, Michael O'Dwyer, told an
annual Oil and Money conference.
Banks have been facing a drought of merger and acquisition
activity this year due to severe asset price volatility and are
looking for new ways of doing business -- including through
providing hedging services -- while they also face a higher
regulatory burden.
Banking sources say big clients are not asking for banks'
hedging services but that small companies with production costs
close to the current oil prices are increasingly seeking to
mitigate risks through hedges.
O'Dwyer said he has told small companies, "Ultimately you
have to consider selling yourself as a company. If you don't
have the balance sheet to finance your project, someone else
will."
He said other options included a farmout, in which an oil
company sells a small stake in its assets, or hedging through
selling Brent oil futures.
"Oil prices are discounted in share prices far below the
forward (Brent) curve. If the market is not giving you credit
for $100-$110 oil, why not monetise it?"
Standard Charter's managing director for Global Energy, John
Martin, said he was also witnessing a slowdown in merger and
acquisition deals.
"One of the hindering factors is commodity prices. At these
price levels, companies aren't rushing to sell assets."
Robert Maguire, a partner at Perella Weinberg Partners, said
owners of small firms find it difficult to sell because they
still remember their assets being valued higher earlier this
year, when oil prices peaked.
BASEL III AND FUNDING COSTS
O'Dwyer, Martin and Maguire all warned that the oil industry
will soon face a spike in funding costs.
"One should remember that equity markets are closed for
banks ... Oil companies don't understand how those regulations
are changing the (banking) industry," said Martin.
All three bankers said pressure on banks to recapitalise,
partly to meet tougher Basel III capital adequacy rules, will
rebound on the oil industry by constricting banks' lending
ability.
"Smaller companies will face a greater impact of increased
cost of debt," said Martin.
He said the trend was especially worrying at a time that the
oil industry's combined upstream capital expenditure programmes
are set to exceed $500 billion for the first time ever this
year.
The amount is likely to rise further in the years to come as
major investments planned in countries such as Australia and
Brazil stretch infrastructure and industry resources and
continue to drive up costs across the world.
Maurizio La Noce, chief of Mubadala Oil and Gas, which
manages $46 billion in assets on behalf of the government of Abu
Dhabi, said cash-rich companies might decide to delay
acquisitions by at least another three to six months to get a
clear view of where financial markets are heading.
Hopes that investors from the resource-rich Middle East will
snap up assets are also unfounded, because they have to deal
with problems inside their own countries amid mounting unrest.
"(In the Middle East) there is a lot of pressure to build,
rebuild, improve the infrastructure, to expand job creation in
the countries and the local economies, rather than going
outside," La Noce said.
