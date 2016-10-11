版本:
BP boss Dudley sees oil prices at $55-$70 for rest of the decade

ISTANBUL Oct 11 BP Chief Executive Robert Dudley said on Tuesday he expects global oil prices to stabilize at around $55-$70 per barrel for the rest of the decade.

Dudley was speaking at the World Energy Congress in Istanbul.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Writing by Nick Tattersall)

