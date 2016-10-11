BP boss Dudley sees oil prices at $55-$70 for rest of the decade

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
ISTANBUL Oct 11 BP Chief Executive Robert Dudley said on Tuesday he expects global oil prices to stabilize at around $55-$70 per barrel for the rest of the decade.
Dudley was speaking at the World Energy Congress in Istanbul.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.