BP board backs $27 bln sale of TNK-BP stake to Rosneft-FT

NEW YORK Oct 21 The board of BP gave
"strong support" to a deal that would sell its stake in TNK-BP
to Russian state oil company Rosneft in a
transaction worth $27 billion, The Financial Times reported on
its website on Sunday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
The source said under the deal, BP would sell its 50 percent
stake in TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil company, for a
combination of cash and shares.
The source also said BP will receive $11 billion to $13
billion in cash and a stake of between 15 percent and 20 percent
in Rosneft, valued at $11 billion to $14.7 billion, based on
Rosneft's $73.4 billion market capitalization. That would leave
BP as the second-largest shareholder in Rosneft after the
Russian government.
BP would also receive the roughly 12.5 percent of Rosneft
shares that the company holds in treasury, including some
Russian government shares held in a state investment vehicle,
Rosneftegaz, the FT reported.