Global marine fuel demand unlikely to recover until 2014

* Economic slowdown in China to prolong marine fuel downturn
* Bunker fuel demand also declines due to cost-cutting
measures
* Volatility in crude oil prices adds to burden
By Lee Yen Nee and Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Global demand for marine fuel
is unlikely to recover from near three-year lows until at least
2014, hit by a combination of high oil prices, a battered
shipping industry and a global economic slowdown, industry
executives said on Wednesday.
Marine fuel sales in Singapore, the world's top bunker port,
dropped 6 percent in September from the previous month to 3.33
million tonnes. That was the lowest since February, when sales
dropped to a two-year low of 3.09 million tonnes.
The shipping industry fears an economic slowdown in China
will prolong a four-year downturn and keep demand for bunker
fuel weak. Chinese demand for foreign oil, iron ore, coal and
grains is a key driver for tanker and dry bulk freight markets,
while the container industry depends on exports from the
country's manufacturing and retail industries.
"We are looking at 18 to 24 months before larger demand
starts coming back," Henrik Zederkof, chief executive of global
bunker fuel supplier Dan Bunkering, said at an industry
conference.
"Right now, (ship operators) are in a position where
everyday they try their best to see if they can just meet daily
costs. I'm quite worried about them because we're partners for
many years."
Others were even more pessimistic, with one container
shipping executive at the conference predicting a recovery in
bunker fuel demand would not take place until 2015 due to the
slowdown in China and the lingering debt crisis in Europe.
Economic growth in China has slipped for six consecutive
quarters compared with a year earlier and figures on Thursday
are expected to show the slide continued in July-September.
TRIMMING FUEL COSTS
Bunker demand has also declined due to cost-cutting, energy
saving measures taken by the shipping industry, such as reducing
speeds, idling vessels and buying more fuel efficient ships.
"With shipping lines adopting slow steaming to cut costs and
manage the oversupply in capacity, bunker suppliers are finding
their bottom lines affected as well," said Lui Tuck Yew,
Singapore's minister for transport.
Slowing the speed of ships to 18 knots from 22 knots, for
instance, can cut bunker fuel consumption by 35 percent, said
Kwa Chong Seng, chairman of Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines
, the world's seventh-largest container shipping firm.
Further savings of 20 to 30 percent could come through use of
more fuel-efficient technology.
High bunker fuel prices have helped force the restructuring
of many shipping firms across the globe, from Norway-listed
Frontline and Italy's Deiulemar Shipping to Indonesia's
Berlian Laju Tanker and Sanko Steamship in Japan.
Average earnings per day on the benchmark supertanker Middle
East Gulf to Japan route have stayed below
operating costs for all but one day in the last three months.
Ex-wharf marine fuel prices in Singapore averaged around
$675.50 a tonne in September versus around $667.00 a tonne in
August, the highest since April, the country's port authority
said. Marine fuel prices trade closely in line with crude
, which has stayed above $100 a barrel since mid-July.
"With the heightened volatility in crude oil as well as
supply shortages and civil unrest in the Middle East, we can
expect bunker costs to be the greatest burden for the shipping
industry for the foreseeable future," Cleartrade Exchange, an
electronic marketplace for over-the-counter freight and
commodity derivatives, said in a statement.