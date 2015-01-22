版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 23日 星期五 01:07 BJT

Citgo Petroleum confirms its assets are no longer for sale -IFR

HOUSTON Jan 22 Citgo Petroleum confirmed its assets are no longer for sale, even after receiving several bids from interested firms, because its parent company, Venezuela's state-run PDVSA, decided to cancel the sale, a company official said in a conference with investors on Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters IFR.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐