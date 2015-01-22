Citgo Petroleum confirms its assets are no longer for sale -IFR

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON Jan 22 Citgo Petroleum confirmed its assets are no longer for sale, even after receiving several bids from interested firms, because its parent company, Venezuela's state-run PDVSA, decided to cancel the sale, a company official said in a conference with investors on Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters IFR.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault)
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, May 8 The euro firmed and U.S. stock futures hit a record high on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.