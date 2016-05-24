REFILE-Climate change takes center stage at Exxon, Chevron annual meetings

(Refiles to fix last name of New York state comptroller's
By Ernest Scheyder and Terry Wade
HOUSTON May 24 Exxon Mobil Corp and
Chevron Corp will face their toughest-ever push by
shareholders concerned about a warming world at annual meetings
on Wednesday, as the Paris accord to tackle climate change
ratchets up investor pressure on two of the world's largest oil
companies.
The tension is most acute at Exxon, which has denied
accusations from environmentalists that it purposely misled the
public about climate change risks. The New York attorney general
is investigating Exxon and it has complained of being unfairly
targeted by special interest groups.
The raft of proposals up for vote at the two companies more
than doubled to 11 this year, the latest sign that environmental
concerns once considered peripheral by many investors have
become mainstream. Even the most traditional shareholder groups
are now urging companies to detail how they will plan for the
future after 195 governments agreed in December to limit the
rise in global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees
Fahrenheit) through combined national pledges to cut carbon
emissions from fossil fuels.
"Companies like Exxon and Chevron, they're clinging to
bygone assumptions," said Anne Simpson of CalPERS, which holds
Exxon shares worth about $1 billion and has supported some of
the measures. "This is their Kodak moment. If they want to still
be in business in 30 years, they have to understand the changes
that are taking place."
Though "Kodak moment" was originally an advertising slogan
for film and cameras, it can now refer to Eastman Kodak's plunge
into bankruptcy in 2012 after it failed to capitalize on the
digital camera revolution. Simpson said Exxon and Chevron should
ramp up investments in clean energy to avoid being caught by
sudden technology shifts.
While BP Plc, Statoil ASA and other European
oil companies have begun releasing myriad data points on how
their businesses will respond to climate change, Chevron and
Exxon have lagged them, critics say.
Success of any one of the climate-related votes at
Wednesday's meetings is not certain.
TIDE TURNING?
Exxon shareholders have never approved a climate
change-related proposal, and last year they rejected by 79
percent a request that a climate expert be appointed to the
company's board.
Another measure, which would have the companies increase
payouts to shareholders and stop investing in oil and gas
deposits, appears doomed to fail.
Still, environmentalists and some investors, sensing the
tide turning in their favor, hope to notch at least some
victories.
Already, proxy advisory firm ISS has recommended
shareholders of both companies support the resolutions, a key
voice of support.
Exxon lost a public battle with New York State's comptroller
earlier this year when the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission ruled it must let shareholders vote on a proposal
that would require it to detail how its business will be hurt as
governments crack down on carbon emissions.
"We believe it's incumbent upon us as owners to find out
what they're doing (on climate research) and how that will
affect their long-term business plan," said Pete Grannis of New
York State's comptroller's office. "It's almost impossible to
imagine they haven't been doing some of this already."
The so-called proxy access measure, which says minority
shareholders with a 3 percent stake should be able to nominate
directors to the company's board, could pass this year after
winning support from mutual fund behemoth Vanguard.
More than a dozen oil companies have passed proxy access,
though Exxon's board has opposed it. Insiders at oil companies
worry proxy access could lead to climate activists opposed to
oil drilling being voted on to company boards.
Though both Exxon and Chevron say their climate disclosures
are plenty robust, shareholders are demanding more at annual
meetings, partly because the SEC has declined their requests to
tighten its 2010 rule requiring all U.S. companies to address
potential climate change impacts.
"For the most part the SEC has not been too responsive, so
investors have had to turn to other methods," said Jim Coburn of
Ceres, a sustainability group that has advocated at the SEC for
tougher climate standards as far back as 2007 with CalPERS, the
New York attorney general's office and numerous state
treasurers.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Matthew Lewis)