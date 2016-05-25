Exxon shareholders OK measure that could put climate expert on board

Petrobras says raises $4 billion in bond issue
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
DALLAS/SAN RAMON Calif. May 25 Voters at Exxon Mobil's annual meeting approved a measure on Wednesday to let minority shareholders nominate outsiders for seats on the company's board, meaning a climate activist could eventually become a director at the oil giant.
Exxon's board had opposed the proposal, saying it risked increasing the influence of "special interest groups" as oil companies grapple with the impact of the Paris Accord on climate change that aims to curb fossil fuel emissions.
The so-called proxy access measure, which passed last year at fellow U.S. major Chevron Corp, was the only one of 11 shareholder proposals related to climate change to pass at annual meetings held on Wednesday by both companies. (Reporting By Luc Cohen in Dallas and Rory Carroll in San Ramon, California; Editing by Terry Wade)
* One Gas Inc says increased quarterly dividend by 7 cents per share to 42 cents per share
* Prescott Group Capital Management LLC reports 10.3 percent passive stake in Adeptus Health Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k29UDD) Further company coverage: