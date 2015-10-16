UPDATE 3-Oil bosses fight 'bad guy' image ahead of climate talks

* Oil firm CEOs call for effective deal at climate talks
* Fail to agree on carbon pricing system
* Promise to limit gas flaring, stop short of setting goals
(Recasts, updates throughout)
By Ron Bousso and Bate Felix
PARIS, Oct 16 Oil and gas industry bosses
pledged on Friday to curb gas flaring as they sought to boost
their image in the climate change debate ahead of a United
Nations summit later this year, but disagreed on putting a price
on carbon emissions.
The leaders of 10 companies that produce 20 percent of the
world's oil and gas recognised that current greenhouse gas
levels were inconsistent with a goal of limiting global warming
to 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial times, but stopped
short of outlining goals to cut their own emissions.
The executives of eight companies held an unprecedented
joint press conference in Paris, calling for an "effective"
agreement at the U.N. summit in December, where negotiators from
almost 200 nations will meet to try to forge a global climate
change agreement.
While promising to collaborate on limiting gas flaring at
refineries, they failed to find common ground on a mechanism for
carbon pricing, which leaders of seven European companies
adhered to earlier this year, saying it will encourage the
private sector to use cleaner sources of energy and to develop
new technologies such as carbon capture and storage (CCS).
"We have international oil companies and national oil
companies and some of the nations have a different view on
carbon pricing as a group," BP chief executive officer
Bob Dudley said.
"We actually think this is the route that will allow us to
allocate our capital and make our investments. It isn't written
in the report because we wanted to bring a group together
committed to many of the other broader goals out there."
Officials who attended the leaders' discussions ahead of the
press conference said the heads of the national oil companies of
Saudi Aramco and Mexico as well of India's Reliance Industries
preferred not to include a reference to carbon pricing.
The rift will amplify an already deep divide between
Europe's Total, BP, BG Group, Eni
, Statoil and Repsol and their U.S.
peers including Exxon Mobil and Chevron who
stayed away from the initiative.
BAD GUYS
For many of the companies, this is a fight for the future of
the oil and gas sector in the public debate as a rising number
of organisations and politicians call for minimising the use of
fossil fuels in favour of renewable energy such as wind and
solar power.
"Sometimes in all these discussions you have the impression
that all fossil fuels are the bad guys. But the bad guys are
part of the solution," Pouyanne told a gas and electricity
summit in Paris on Thursday.
"Whatever people think, we still need fossil fuels. We need
to make advocacy for gas. We need to explain to our policy
makers that gas has to be encouraged," Pouyanne said.
"Policy makers are not convinced in many countries that gas
is part of the solution for climate change, we in the industry
need to speak up."
The executives again urged governments to ditch coal in
favour of less polluting natural gas, which emits around half of
the CO2 coal does, in power plants and heavy industry.
Total chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said that a major
Chinese oil and gas company he would not name will join the
group by the end of the year.
BG Group's chief executive Helge Lund said that he hoped
further companies would join to form a "critical mass to have a
more visible position for solving the climate issue."
Diplomats gather in Bonn from Monday for the last formal
session ahead of the Paris climate talks in December.
The International Energy Agency forecasts oil will remain
the largest energy source by 2040, although its share will
decline while renewable sources of energy will grow.
All major emitting countries have now submitted plans to the
United Nations detailing how much they plan to curb their
emissions.
For oil executives, pledges by key oil consuming countries
including China and India to cut fossil fuel consumption have
crystallised their need to act.
The World Bank estimates around 300 million tonnes of carbon
dioxide (CO2) is emitted from gas flaring each year, equivalent
to around 77 million cars.
Critics say however that without clear goals to cut their
emissions, oil companies' efforts would have little impact.
Charlie Kronick of environmental campaign group Greenpeace
said: "Their latest intervention contains nothing meaningful
that will significantly aid the decarbonisation of the global
economy."
(Additional reporting by Susanna Twidale in London, Ana
Martinez in Mexico; Editing by Janet Lawrence and David Evans)