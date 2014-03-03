Pacific Rubiales tenders to sell two 1 mln bbl cargoes of Castilla crude

HOUSTON, March 3 A unit in Colombia of
Toronto-based oil firm Pacific Rubiales launched a
tender to sell two 1-million-barrel cargoes of heavy Castilla
crude for delivery in April, according to an invitation seen by
Reuters on Monday.
Pacific sold to Norway's Statoil one
500,000-barrel cargo of Colombian Vasconia medium crude earlier
this month and offered on the open market a cargo of Castilla
crude that will be delivered at the end of March.
The first Castilla cargo being offered this time will be
loaded at Covenas port between April 1 and April 15 and the
second one will be delivered in the second half of the month.
Bidders should submit offers indexed to WTI or Brent front
month prices until March 4, the company said. Sellers will
include any combination of Pacific's subsidiaries: Meta
Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy, Energy Barbados and
Petrominerales.
Pacific last year bought another Canada-based company
working in the Andean country, Petrominerales, to increase
production and exports of Colombian crudes.