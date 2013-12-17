China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
HOUSTON Dec 17 Meta Petroleum, a Colombian unit Canadian oil company Pacific Rubiales launched a tender to sell a 1 million barrel cargo of heavy Castilla crude to be delivered on February 15-28, according to an invitation seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Colombia's biggest private oil operator sold earlier this month a similar cargo of Castilla crude to be delivered in January, while state-run Ecopetrol is offering two 420,000 barrel cargoes of fuel oil going out from Mamonal port.
The cargo will be sold by any combination of Pacific's subsidiaries including Meta Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy and C&C Energy Barbados.
Offers will accepted until December 18 and prices must be indexed only to NYMEX WTI for February.
The company said last month that it completed the acquisition of all shares of Petrominerales, another Canadian firm with operations in the Andean country. It will allow Pacific to increase the volume of crude sold on the open market.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.