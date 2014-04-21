版本:
Pacific Rubiales tenders to sell May-June cargo of Castilla crude

HOUSTON, April 21 A unit in Colombia of Toronto-listed oil company Pacific Rubiales has tendered to sell a 1 million barrel cargo of Castilla heavy crude for delivery from May 28 to June 1 at Covenas port, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

Pacific Rubiales, the second-largest crude producer in the Andean country, is selling more than 4 million barrels of Colombian crudes per month since it bought Petrominerales , another Canadian company, last year.

The firm will receive offers until April 24 for this tender and they must be indexed to NYMEX WTI front month prices. Sellers will include any combination of Pacific's companies: Meta Petroleum, C&C Barbados, Pacific Stratus Energy and Petrominerales. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga)
