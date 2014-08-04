Pacific Rubiales seeks to sell 3 mln bbls of Colombian crude for Sept

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
HOUSTON Aug 4 Canada-listed oil firm Pacific Rubiales launched a tender to sell two cargoes of Colombian Castilla crude and a cargo of Vasconia crude for delivery during September at Covenas port, according to an invitation seen by Reuters on Monday.
The first cargo containing 1 million barrels of Castilla heavy crude will be loaded on Sept. 7-11 and the second one with 1.5 million barrels of the same grade will be loaded on Sept. 18-23.
A 500,000 barrel cargo of Vasconia medium crude will also be loaded at Covenas on Sept. 18-23.
Sellers of these cargoes will include any combination of Pacific's subsidiaries. The company will receive bids until August 6 and they must be indexed to West Texas Intermediate or Brent crudes front month prices.
Pacific Rubiales, Colombia's No. 2 oil producer, had reduced crude exports from March to May due to the paralysis of a pipeline in the South American country, the Cano Limon-Covenas, but it is now offering its normal volumes on the open market after the line resumed operations at the end of May. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.