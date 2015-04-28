WRAPUP 1-Refining helps BP and Total weather oil price storm

* Refining paying the bills at time of low oil prices
* BP, Total post strong oil production growth
* Oil firms cancel rig contracts to cut costs
(Combines BP and Total results)
By Ron Bousso and Michel Rose
LONDON/PARIS, April 28 BP and Total
reported higher than expected profits on Tuesday
thanks to steep increases in profits from refining, showing the
resilience of global oil firms in the face of slumping oil
prices.
Large oil companies have closed down dozens of refineries in
the past few years due to over capacity and because refining, or
downstream in industry jargon, has been long seen as a drag on
earnings compared to more profitable oil and gas production.
But a slump in oil prices, benchmark Brent prices
almost halved to $55 a barrel in the first quarter of 2015 from
a year ago, meant refineries could process much cheaper crude
and generate higher profits on fuels such as diesel or gasoline.
As a result, BP's underlying pre-tax replacement cost profit
from downstream businesses in the first quarter of 2015 more
than doubled to $2.2 billion. At the same time, pre-tax profits
from oil and gas production, or upstream, collapsed to $0.6
billion from $4.4 billion a year earlier.
At Europe's largest refiner Total, adjusted net operating
income from refining and chemicals more than tripled from the
first quarter last year to $1.1 billion, almost matching
contributions from upstream of $1.36 billion, down 56 percent.
"Majors with high downstream exposure such as Royal Dutch
Shell, Total or ExxonMobil should benefit from
the strong global refining environment, which BP expects to last
into the second quarter," analysts from Edison Investment
Research said in a note.
Weaker refining margins so far in the second quarter as a
result of higher crude oil prices mean next quarter's results
might not benefit so much from downstream, analysts said.
BP's overall profit fell 20 percent from last year to $2.58
billion and Total's was down 22 percent at $2.60 billion, but in
both cases their strong refining performances meant the results
beat analysts' expectations.
Shares of BP and Total rose 1.4 and 2.0 percent
respectively, both outperforming the broader European oil and
gas sector's index.
OIL PRODUCTION RISES
Despite the collapse in upstream earnings, analysts pointed
out that both BP and Total had hefty increases in production
after years of unimpressive growth, meaning earnings should
recover quickly as soon as oil prices rise.
Total said its oil and gas output of 2.4 million barrels per
day of oil equivalent (boed) during the first quarter was up 10
percent year-on-year thanks to new projects in Norway, Nigeria
and the North Sea, as well as a new concession in the UAE.
Bertrand Hodee from Raymond James said five more new
projects later this year in Russia, Australia, the North Sea,
Canada and Argentina should help support growth further.
BP's overall production, excluding Russia and adjusted for
divestment, was up 3.7 percent to 2.3 million boed, also driven
by new projects.
BP said besides lower oil prices, its upstream results were
also hit by a $375 million break fee for two deepwater rig
contracts in the US Gulf of Mexico, which sent BP's U.S.
upstream business into a $545 million loss.
"Rig cancellation costs are likely to show up in other
majors' results this quarter, as all majors rein in offshore
drilling activity," analysts from Edison said.
Oil giants have responded to the sharp drop in oil prices in
recent months by cutting 2015 capital spending by an average of
10-15 percent and initiating large restructuring programmes and
renegotiating service contracts.
On the downside, BP disappointed analysts with a plunge in
cash flow to $1.86 billion from $8.23 billion a year earlier due
to the lower oil prices and as a result of a large build-up in
the company's oil stocks.
Total's first quarter adjusted cash flow from operations was
down 25 percent from a year earlier at $4.64 billion.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by David Clarke)