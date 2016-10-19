UPDATE 1-Exxon boss tells peers, Saudis their oil supply crunch bet is wrong

* U.S. shale declines have largely stopped -Tillerson
* Saudi's Falih warns supply declines to accelerate
* Total CEO sees 5-10 mln bpd supply shortage by 2020
(Adds quote in paragraph 7)
By Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Oct 19 Exxon Mobil's boss Rex
Tillerson told Saudi Arabia's energy minister on Wednesday that
fears of a new global oil supply crunch were exaggerated as the
U.S. oil industry was adapting to the low price shock and was
set to resume growth.
The remarks by Tillerson, who is due to retire before March
next year, about the resilience of the U.S. oil industry come as
the Saudis have effectively abandoned their strategy to drive
higher cost producers out of the market by ramping up cheap
supplies from their own fields.
More than two years of downturn that saw oil prices halve to
around $50 a barrel today after a boom in U.S. shale oil
production have led to a sharp decline in investment.
But Tillerson, who heads the world's largest listed oil and
gas company, said that shale oil producers' resilience in
cutting costs to make some wells profitable at as low as $40 a
barrel means that North America has effectively become a swing
producer that will be able to respond rapidly to any global
supply shortage.
"I don't quite share the same view that others have that we
are somehow on the edge of a precipice. I think because we have
confirmed viability of very large resource base in North America
... that serves as enormous spare capacity in the system,"
Tillerson told the Oil & Money conference.
"It doesn't take mega-project dollars and it can be brought
on line much more quickly than a 3-4 year project."
"Never bet against the creativity and tenacity of our
industry," he said.
His stance contrasted with that of Saudi Arabia's Energy
Minister Khalid al-Falih, who minutes earlier warned the same
event that the sector faces challenges due to the drop in
investment.
"Market forces are clearly working. After testing a period
of sub $30 prices the fundamentals are improving and the market
is clearly balancing," Falih said.
"On the supply side, non-OPEC supply growth has reversed
into declines due to major cuts in upstream investments and the
steepening of decline rates," the minister said.
"Without investment, that trend is likely to accelerate with
the passage of time to the point that many analysts are now
wending warning bells over future supply shortfalls and I am in
that camp."
Falih said that OPEC's plan to freeze or even cut production
along with several leading producing countries, including
Russia, will help reduce a huge overhang of supplies and
stimulate new investments in the sector.
Saudi Arabia, has changed its course this year and decided
to support production cuts following two years of refusal to do
this in order to win the market share back from U.S. shale
producers.
Tillerson's remarks about the resilience of U.S. supply
shone on a fresh light on Saudi calculations of the impact of
lower prices, which Riyadh orchestrated in 2014, on the North
American oil industry.
NO PRICE BLOW OUT
Tillerson said that while U.S. shale production has dropped
recently, the declines have largely stopped.
"I don't necessarily agree with the premise that there is a
more steep decline to come (in U.S. shale), in fact that are
still some levels of uncompleted wells that can be brought on."
"It is difficult for me to see a big supply press out there,
it is difficult for me to see a big price blow out, there are
too many elements in the system that will temper that,"
Tillerson said.
"I don't necessarily have the view that we are setting
ourselves up for a big crunch within the next 3, 4, 5 years."
Echoing the Saudi minister, Patrick Pouyanne, the chief
executive officer of French oil and gas company Total,
expected supplies to fall short by 5 to 10 million barrels per
day by the end of the decade after investments in the sector
dropped from $700 billion two years ago to $400 billion this
year.
"We are today facing a situation where we do not invest
enough... this is not enough to prepare the future supply
Without investment, the oil industry will not be able to offset
the natural 5 percent natural decline of fields and meet demand
growth of even 1 percent."
"I know that the shale oil industry is very innovative and
they have cut costs and adapt but we won't be able, if we
continue this way, to fill the gap," Pouyanne said.
He said that Total will be able to balance its capital
spending of up to $17 billion with oil at $55 a barrel next
year.
(Editing by William Hardy and David Evans)