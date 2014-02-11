Costa Rica's Recope tenders to buy MTBE cargo for April

HOUSTON Feb 11 Costa Rica's refining company Recope launched a tender to buy one 20,000 barrel cargo of MTBE to be received the first half of April at Port Moin, according to an invitation seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Recope's 25,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Puerto Limon partially satisfies the Costa Rican domestic demand, but the company also imports finished fuels.

Last year, it bought from Valero Energy 67 cargoes of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to be received during 2014 and it also tendered to buy several cargoes of MTBE (methyl tertiaty butyl ether, used to oxygenate the gasoline), fuel oil and up to 1.53 million barrels of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) on the open market.

The company will receive offers for this tender until February 17 and they must be indexed to MTBE prices in the U.S. Gulf Coast.