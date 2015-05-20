Cheaper oil driving surprise fuel demand boost - Vitol

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
LONDON May 20 Global oil demand is set to grow by up to 1.4 million barrels per day in 2015 as lower oil prices boosted buying in many regions, including Europe, an executive at the world's top trader Vitol said on Wednesday.
"Markets around the world have surprised on the upside. Demand has definitely surprised on the upside on (oil) products," Vitol executive director Chris Bake said at the Platts Global Crude Oil Summit.
The growth in demand was driven by "fairly robust" demand for motor gasoline, he said.
Global demand growth is "back up to 1.3-1.4 million bpd," Bake said
"Incremental demand pan-Europe for gasoline, which has been in a steady state of decline, has gone above the negative line for the first time in 10 plus years," Bake said.
"Distillate demand seems to be very strong," he added. (Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by William Hardy)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.