版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五 06:15 BJT

CSX reopens rail line shut after oil train derailment

NEW YORK Feb 26 CSX on Thursday afternoon reopened a West Virginia train line that had been shut following an explosive oil train derailment on Feb. 16 in the town of Mount Carbon.

The line is used to transport crude oil from North Dakota to an oil terminal in Yorktown, Virginia. (Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐