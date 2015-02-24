版本:
CSX says West Virginia rail line still shut after derailment

NEW YORK Feb 24 A CSX Corp rail line in West Virginia remained shut following an explosive oil train derailment on Feb. 16 that damaged the roadbed and tracks, though the type of work required to return the line to service could be completed "in days", a CSX spokeswoman said Tuesday.

A 109-car train came off the tracks in Mount Carbon, West Virginia last week, exploded, burned down a house and resulted in the evacuation of two towns. CSX has rerouted trains carrying oil on the line that runs from North Dakota to an oil depot in Yorktown, Virginia.

Work excavating soil continues at the site where oil spilled from derailed tank cars, and no date has been given for when trains may continue along the line.

"Without predicting the work specifically at Mount Carbon, that type of work could be done in days," said CSX spokeswoman Melanie Cost, adding that it was "still premature" to estimate when the track will be restored.

(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Diane Craft)
