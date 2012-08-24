UPDATE 2-World oil supply tightens in last 2 months - EIA

* Oil inventories contract mainly on seasonal demand
* Spare oil capacity tight at 2.4 mln bpd, but steady
* Report could lend support for US SPR tap
* Report required by Iran sanctions law
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 Global spare oil inventories
tightened over the last two months, a U.S. government report
said on Friday, which could lend the Obama administration some
support if it decides to tap emergency oil reserves as the West
applies sanctions on Iran.
World crude inventories in countries other than Iran fell
about 1.2 million barrels per day in July and August, due mostly
to a seasonal peak in demand, said the report by the Energy
Information Administration.
The report, required by the Iran sanctions law President
Barack Obama signed last year, is published every two months by
the Energy Information Administration. A copy of it was obtained
by Reuters ahead of its publication.
The draw was smaller than a 1.6 million-bpd dip seen last
year in the same time period. But any drop in supplies due to
demand, in addition to a sharp decline in Iranian oil sales
because of the sanctions, could give the Obama administration
support to tap emergency oil reserves.
The West has applied tougher sanctions on Iran because it
believes the country is trying to develop nuclear weapons. Iran
says its nuclear program is for civilian purposes.
Stubbornly high oil prices of around $113 a barrel in the
Brent futures market have left the administration wondering
whether it should take action to give consumers relief. The
White House has dusted off old plans for a potential release of
emergency oil reserves as tension over Iran helps keep crude
prices high.
But the head of the International Energy Agency, which is
charged with coordinating use of consumer nation's strategic
reserves, said last week there is no reason for a release right
now as markets are "sufficiently supplied."
The EIA said on Friday global spare production capacity was
"relatively tight by historical standards" at 2.4 million bpd,
steady with the last report.
Global inventories fell even as Saudi Arabia produced oil in
July and August at a rate that was 900,000 bpd higher than its
average rate over the last three years, the EIA said. The OPEC
powerhouse is producing at higher rates as output in its rival
Iran gets hit by sanctions on both sides of the Atlantic.
Obama has even more flexibility for enforcing sanctions
after he signed a new law on August 10 allowing consuming
countries to avoid the penalties through a combination of
forcing down prices of their Iranian crude purchases and cutting
their volumes of the purchases, a Capitol Hill aide said.