ADNOC set to decide on revised concession bids from BP, Shell -sources

DUBAI Feb 9 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
(ADNOC) is expected to respond this week to revised bids from BP
and Royal Dutch Shell for stakes in a 40-year
onshore oilfield concession, industry sources familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
BP and Shell were asked to raise their signing bonus, which
is paid in advance in cash, one source told Reuters, in line
with that offered by France's Total, which has already
renewed its concession.
"BP and Shell have made their (revised) offers, their bids
are received well," a second source told Reuters. ADNOC could
make its announcement "soon", the source said.
ADNOC signed an agreement on Jan. 29 with Total giving the
firm a 10 percent stake in the new concession to help operate
the United Arab Emirates' biggest oilfields.
Shell and BP are also expected to get 10 percent stakes, if
they agree to ADNOC's terms, while Asian newcomers may take the
remaining shares, a second source said.
"Shell has been present in Abu Dhabi for over seven decades,
and our aspiration is to continue to be a partner in the
Emirate's energy future," a Shell spokesman said.
BP could not immediately be reached for comment.
A total of nine firms bid for stakes in the Abu Dhabi
Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADCO) concession which
became available after a 40-year deal with Western oil companies
expired in January 2014.
ExxonMobil, Shell, Total and BP each held 9.5
percent equity stakes in that ADCO concession.
After the deal expired last year, ADNOC took 100 percent of
the concession as political leaders in Abu Dhabi weighed up
whether to bring in Asian firms, industry and diplomatic sources
said.
Shell, Total and BP have made new bids, while Exxon has
decided against bidding.
Other bidders include U.S. firm Occidental Petroleum Corp
, Italy's ENI, China National Petroleum Corp.
(CNPC), Norway's Statoil, Korea National Oil Corp. and
Japan's Inpex.
Each company submitted a proposal for a 5 percent stake and
another for a 10 percent stake.
The fields produce 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) and are
expected to reach 1.8 million bpd from 2017.
In the new concession, the companies are expected to receive
a per-barrel fee of around $2.85 versus $1 under the previous
concession, the first source said.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Stanley Carvalho; editing by
Jason Neely)