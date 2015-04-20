UAE's ADNOC says no timeframe for decision on onshore concession

ABU DHABI, April 20 Abu Dhabi National Oil
Company (ADNOC) does not have a deadline for when to award
further stakes in its 40-year onshore oilfield concession, the
director general of the state run company said on Monday.
The comment suggests ADNOC, which signed an agreement on
Jan. 29 with France's Total giving the firm a 10
percent stake in the new concession, is in no rush to make a
decision about other bidders in the tender.
Total's bid set the bar high for peers like BP and
Royal Dutch Shell after the French oil major submitted
the best bid and highest signature bonus, according to industry
sources.
When asked if talks with Shell and BP continued after they
submitted revised bids, ADNOC's director general Abdullah Nasser
al-Suwaidi told reporters in Abu Dhabi that the oil companies
"know what we've asked for and they bid."
"Whoever meets our conditions, will be considered... there
is no timeline," he added.
A total of nine firms bid for stakes in the Abu Dhabi
Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADCO) concession which
became available after a 40-year deal with Western oil companies
expired in January 2014.
ExxonMobil, Shell, Total and BP each held 9.5
percent equity stakes in that ADCO concession.
After the deal expired last year, ADNOC took 100 percent of
the concession as political leaders in Abu Dhabi weighed up
whether to bring in Asian firms, industry and diplomatic sources
said.
Shell, Total and BP made new bids, while Exxon decided
against bidding.
Other bidders include U.S. firm Occidental Petroleum Corp
, Italy's ENI, China National Petroleum Corp.
(CNPC), Norway's Statoil, Korea National Oil Corp. and
Japan's Inpex.
(Reporting By Rania El Gamal, editing by William Hardy)