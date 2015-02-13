COLUMN-Mass layoffs complicate oil industry's long-term plans: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 13 "This is the really crappy part
of the job, and this is what I hate about this industry
frankly," the chief executive of oilfield services company Baker
Hughes complained as he announced it would lay off 7,000
employees.
Baker Hughes is cutting jobs in response to slumping prices
and a downturn in drilling activity.
But the company's obviously frustrated chief acknowledged
that "this is the industry, and it's throwing us another one of
these downturns, and we're going to be good stewards of our
business and do the right thing."
So the company will cuts costs, he told investors in a
conference call on January 20 to discuss the firm's
fourth-quarter earnings and outlook for 2015.
More than 100,000 layoffs have been announced across the
industry worldwide since prices began to slide last summer,
according to a tally kept by Bloomberg.
In recent weeks other major service companies have announced
job reductions. Halliburton announced it will cut 6,400
jobs (8 percent of its global workforce) while Schlumberger
will eliminate 9,000 positions (around 7 percent of its
workforce).
Precision Drilling, one of the largest rig
contractors in North America, has idled more than 50 of the 250
rigs it had working this time last year, leaving more than 1,000
skilled operators out of work, the company said on Thursday.
"Industry downturns are difficult for all, but they affect
our rig crews more than anybody else," the company's chief
executive said in a statement.
"Precision recruited, trained and developed many excellent
crews to support the demands of our customers over the past
several years, and unfortunately we now don't have work for many
of these dedicated workers."
HUMAN CAPITAL
Tens of thousands more jobs have been cut, through layoffs
or retirements, across every part of the industry, ranging from
self-employed drilling contractors and well-completion crews to
full-service companies, seismic surveyors and of course the oil
and gas producers themselves.
Oil and gas production is an exceptionally capital-intensive
industry. But the sector's most important and scarce resource is
its workforce.
The oil industry's popular image may be a roughneck in
soiled overalls drinking in a strip joint, but it has an
enormous demand for highly skilled and, during a boom, very well
compensated workers.
Modern oil and gas production is technically complicated and
dangerous work. The days of drilling wildcat wells more or less
at random and allowing the well to blow out in a massive gusher
are long over.
The industry still provides employment for unskilled casual
labour. In boom times some of the jobs for truck drivers and
other support staff can be exceptionally well paid.
But at its core are tens of thousands of petroleum engineers
and petroleum geoscientists, as well as tool pushers, drillers,
derrickmen and roughnecks on the rigs themselves, who perform
specialised functions which demand years of formal education
and, most importantly, experience in the field.
The challenge is recruiting, training and retaining these
workers and maintaining an appropriate long-term labour force
profile in an industry stuck with a profound boom-bust cycle and
beset by periodic mass layoffs.
THE GREAT CREW CHANGE
Until recently, the oil industry was preoccupied by a
looming shortage of skilled workers -- especially mid-career
professionals ready to step into supervisory and senior
leadership roles.
Schlumberger's consulting arm, which offers human resources
planning advice to third parties, has warned repeatedly about
"the looming talent shortage" as a result of what it termed "the
great crew change".
Oil and gas companies have lots of experienced workers in
their late 40s and 50s, and have recently succeeded in
attracting more young graduates. But there is an acute shortage
of mid-career professionals aged 35-45, with 10-20 years
training and experience.
The large number of professionals in their 50s poses a major
problem as they reach the age for retirement, while recent
graduates are still 10-15 years away from being ready to assume
supervisory positions.
The industry's uneven age profile is the legacy of the last
downturn during the late 1980s and through the 1990s, when low
oil prices and the squeeze on profits resulted in enormous job
losses and a virtual freeze on hiring.
As a result, the cohort of workers recruited in the mid and
late 1990s, who should be moving into supervisory and eventually
leadership positions, is unusually small.
Back in 2013, Schlumberger predicted the oil and gas
industry would have a shortage of around 15,000 experienced
petroleum engineers and geoscientists by 2016.
The predicted shortfall of experienced petro-technical
professionals (PTPs) would approach 20 percent of the total
required number.
The looming shortage was seen by many as the biggest single
threat to increasing oil and gas supplies in the second half of
the current decade and into the 2020s.
GRADUATE RECRUITS
Schlumberger forecast the industry would need to hire 10,000
new petro-technical professionals every year through 2020 to
offset retirements and meet the need for expansion.
The oil industry spent years working to encourage more
college students to specialise in petroleum engineering and
related disciplines.
Petroleum engineering departments hired extra instructors
and increased enrolments. According to the U.S. Department of
Education, the number of students enrolled in petroleum
engineering programmes at U.S. universities increased from a
recent low of just 561 in 1997 to 1,301 in 2011 (link.reuters.com/tux93w).
Now, of course, the downturn has thrown thousands of oil and
gas professionals out of work, and led to pay freezes and cuts
in contracting rates.
Amid all the headlines about layoffs, falling salaries and a
potentially prolonged downturn in oil prices, the industry
somehow has to avoid losing current graduates to other sectors
and continue encouraging high school students that oil and gas
engineering and science is an attractive long-term career.
Because if the oil industry cannot maintain an adequate
skill base, with the right age structure, skill shortages will
re-emerge and set the stage for the next brutal boom-bust cycle.
In practice, the industry has never succeeded in balancing
long-term personnel planning with the short-term financial
imperative to control the wage bill.
It may not be any more successful this time around, if the
slump in oil prices and drilling continues long enough.
And that's why the chief executive of Baker Hughes could say
truthfully mass lay-offs are what he and everyone else "hates"
most about the oil and gas industry.
