Exodus of oil ETF investors signals expected market weakness

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 11 Oil investors are hastening
their exit from exchange-traded funds, a move that some analysts
argue is a form of protection in light of weak market
fundamentals ahead.
Four of the largest oil-specific exchange traded funds,
including the U.S. Oil Fund (USO), had outflows of $478 million
in the three weeks to May 6, according to data from
ThomsonReuters Lipper, marking the biggest withdrawal since the
start of 2014.
Oil's value, which plummeted some 60 percent during a slump
that started in June, has made a quick recovery recently. Just
this week, it traded above $62 a barrel, its highest level in
five months.
Still, analysts and traders warn that the unravelling of ETF
investments, which amassed nearly $6 billion, may be a warning
sign of things to come. While market experts are increasingly
mixed over how much ETF outflows effect the futures market
directly, they say the outflows indicate a less rosy investor
sentiment.
The problem ahead is that as oil prices recover, U.S.
drillers may increase production. Meanwhile, there are few signs
that OPEC and Saudi Arabia will cut record drilling rates.
"The outflows we're seeing is people trying to take money
off the table," said Gene McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition
Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
"Things got too overextended, and some of the smarter guys
are saying they should take some profits off and protect
themselves," he added.
Last week, Citibank analysts said in a note it was unclear
whether the recent outflows will trigger a sell-off in crude.
Their market outlook, however, was clear: "The cold
fundamentals are somewhat in contrast to the large inflows of
hot money," they said.
Traders say discussions among drillers like Pioneer Natural
Resources and EOG Resources about adding rigs or
increasing production is concerning and could lead to another
price slump.
ETF exits come as the "roll" - the price difference between
two months - is narrowing. In a contango market, where futures
contracts months ahead are more expensive the near-term ones,
investors have to pay an extra cost to "roll" positions into the
next month.
Four weeks ago, investors holding oil ETFs had to pay a roll
cost of $1.70 a barrel, which is also the spread between the
front to second month on WTI Clc1-CLc2. Since then, it's
recovered some 45 percent of its value, trading around 90 cents
on Friday.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai, editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault
and Diane Craft)