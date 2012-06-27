Oil majors to up output 20 pct by 2020-Wood Mackenzie

LONDON, June 27 Global oil majors will grow
production by 20 percent by 2020 after a decade of zero growth
as they ramp up costly and high risk exploration, research
released on Wednesday showed.
A study research firm Wood Mackenzie showed global oil
majors BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil Chevron,
ConocoPhillips, Statoil, Eni and Total
will increase their production from 8 billion barrels
per year to 10 billion year of oil equivalent by the end of this
decade.
"There was a period when they were relatively out of the
exploration game, but I think they are right back in there,"
said Wood Mackenzie vice president Andrew Latham.
"The examples of Exxon getting in the Kara Sea (off
Siberia)or Statoil going into the Russia Barents Sea (off
Norway) is evidence for their willingness to take on a lot of
new play risks at very high cost."
Latham cited other examples Shell and Conocophillips
exploring offshore Alaska and BP the Boffart sea near Canada and
the sea off the south coast of Australia.
The lack of growth for the majors has been a concern for
investors as most of them have not only failed to grow
production, but have also been unable to replace it with new
reserves.
According to Wood Mackenzie estimates, the group has
replaced only half of their production with new discoveries over
the last decade.
Their share of global exploration spending has decreased to
30 from 40 percent over the past 10 years.
"This year the weighted average is 15 percent higher than
last year. They have at least arrested that decline in market
share, said Latham.