Global oil, gas discoveries drop to 70-year low -Rystad Energy

* Oil and gas discoveries drop to 6 bln barrels in 2016
* Companies' reserves replacement ratio drops to 10 pct
* GRAPHIC: Global oil discoveries (reut.rs/2jK3Qwq)
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Jan 18 Oil and gas discoveries around
the world dropped last year to their lowest since the 1940s
after companies sharply cut back in their search for new
resources amid falling oil prices.
The decline in discoveries means companies such as Exxon
Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell will struggle to
offset the natural depletion of existing fields, reinforcing
forecasts of a supply shortage by the end of the decade.
Total oil and gas resources found in 2016 reached just more
than 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), said Sona Mlada,
senior analyst at Oslo-based consultancy Rystad Energy.
The numbers do not include North American shale resources
which have been a key driver in supply growth in recent years.
Offshore liquid discoveries, where most major new fields
have been found in recent decades, reached 2.3 billion boe last
year, 90 percent below 2010 levels.
As a result, companies were able on average to replace only
10 percent of their oil and liquid gas reserves last year,
compared with a reserve replacement ratio of 30 percent in 2013.
"The lack of discovered volumes in 2016 will not have an
immediate impact on the global oil supply in the short-term,
given the lead time it takes from the discovery to start-up of a
field's production," Mlada said.
"However, these 'missing' discovered volumes in the current
years could have an impact on the global supply some 10 years
down the line - depending on the investment decisions of the
exploration companies."
Several significant discoveries were announced in recent
weeks including Exxon's find of 100-150 million boe offshore
Guyana and Statoil's 80 million boe discovery off
Norway.
Global exploration spending dropped in 2016 to $40 billion
and could drop further this year, consultancy WoodMackenzie said
last month.
As a result, the number of exploration wells drilled dropped
last year by 40 percent from levels seen in 2014 when oil prices
began the sharp decline, according to Mlada.
Around 60 percent of resources discoveries made last year
were gas, she added.
