RPT-UPDATE 1-U.S. crude oil exports in November hit record high -U.S. Census data

By Catherine Ngai NEW YORK, Jan 7 U.S. crude oil exports reached a record high 501,766 barrels per day in November, a leap of nearly 126,000 bpd from the month prior, foreign trade data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed on Wednesday. The exports were the highest recorded since data was available in 1920 from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), eclipsing the previous high from 1957. U.S. Census' foreign trade oil data is published weeks earlier than closely watched U.S. EIA trade figures. The EIA, which bases its numbers on the Census data, will release its November crude export figures at the end of January. In past months, the Census Bureau data, as compiled by Reuters on oil exports, have been in line with the EIA figures released later for the same month. According to the U.S. Census data, most of the exports headed to Canada, which saw a nearly 104,000 bpd increase to 455,000 bpd. Meanwhile, exports to China - the first on record since January 2013 - were 9,600 bpd. Exports to Singapore were some 17,000 bpd in November following no exports to the Asian country in October. Exports to Switzerland were 20,300 bpd compared with 7,600 bpd in October. A U.S. law dating back to the oil shortages of the 1970s generally bars exports of domestically produced crude, but shipments to Canada are broadly allowed, as are re-exports of foreign oil. The figures combine domestically produced and re-exported crude oil. Late last year, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued explanation of what petroleum is allowed to be shipped under the nation's contentious decades-old crude export ban after a number of companies were given the green light earlier in the year to export condensate. The following table is the full list of U.S. crude oil export destinations in November compiled by Reuters using Census data based on tariff subhead entries. Barrels per day November 2014 October 2014 Canada 454,947 351,358 Switzerland 20,275 7,623 Singapore 16,945 0 China 9,599 0 Spain 0 16,940 Total 501,766 375,921 Source: U.S. Census Bureau data compiled by Reuters