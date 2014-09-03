Pioneer in talks to sell condensate overseas

BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals says application to voluntarily delist from the TSX venture exchange
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Pioneer Natural Resources , benefited from improved pricing as a result of its ability to sell an ultra-light oil called condensate outside of the United States.
Pioneer said it is in negotiations with foreign buyers to sell condensate, which the company produces and has authority to export.
The oil was previously sold at around $15 a barrel below U.S. crude oil prices. Prices for the historically discounted grade have significantly improved due to Pioneer's license to export the oil.
"Pricing continues to improve," Pioneer Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield said during a webcast of his presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. He did not offer specifics on how much the price has increased.
Pioneer, along with Enterprise Product Partners LP, received the green light from the Commerce Department in March to export condensate, a ruling that became public in June.
The company has exported two cargos already, he said. One was to South Korea and the other to Europe.
Sheffield added that he expects the Commerce Department to approve several more applications to export condensate, provided it goes through the proper distillation process.
He also said he is optimistic that the Obama administration or the next administration will remove the ban on exporting on crude oil, considering geopolitical issues in Russia and Europe. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Jonathan Oatis)
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange
(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click on ) (Adds port privatization details, updates comments) By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, April 19 Dubai Ports World Co and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA are seizing on Brazil's three-year-long recession and rising debt levels among local port operators to bid for marine terminals in one of the world's top commodity exporters. But their plan will not come cheap. Half of the 12 terminal and port sal
* Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx